Georgia state officials start sending out tax refund checks

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of surplus tax refund checks are on their way to Georgia taxpayers.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday.

Legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2021, due to the state’s revenue surplus.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Kemp said.

Filers must have paid and filed taxes for the prior two tax years to be eligible for the refund.

Single filers and married individuals who file separately could receive a maximum refund of $250.

Head-of-household filers could receive a maximum refund of $375. Married individuals who file joint returns could receive a maximum refund of $500.

Individuals who received a filing extension will not receive their refunds until their returns have been filed.

