Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Gas prices in Ga., S.C. continue to decrease over the past week

Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to decrease for the second week in a row,...
Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to decrease for the second week in a row, over the past week, after weeks of rising, according to AAA.(Pexels.com)
By Macy Neal
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to decrease for the second week in a row, over the past week, after weeks of rising, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has decreased by six cents over the past week, making the price per gallon, $3.31, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.36 decreasing by four cents in a week, according to AAA.

MORE | Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 30 cents below the national average, AAA says.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.25 decreasing by eight cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.28 which has decreased by five cents.

MORE | Freddy’s Frozen Custard set to open in North Augusta

According to AAA, the national average gas price has decreased six cents over the past week making the price $3.61 per gallon.

“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices.  However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far,” De Haan says.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

Latest News

Fishing
Women who fish are happier and healthier, according to study
Costco
Miracle Monday: Costco makes it easy to change a child’s life
Costco
Children's Hospital of Georgia and Costco launch partnership
Central EMS
Ambulance crash has no effect on service, officials say
Deborah Fisher, Grovetown City Council member
Deborah Fisher launches campaign for mayor of Grovetown