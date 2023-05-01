Gas prices in Ga., S.C. continue to decrease over the past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have continued to decrease for the second week in a row, over the past week, after weeks of rising, according to AAA.

The average price in Georgia has decreased by six cents over the past week, making the price per gallon, $3.31, AAA says.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.36 decreasing by four cents in a week, according to AAA.

However, Georgia’s average gas price is still 30 cents below the national average, AAA says.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, says.

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.25 decreasing by eight cents from last week, according to AAA, where Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.28 which has decreased by five cents.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has decreased six cents over the past week making the price $3.61 per gallon.

“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline – but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far,” De Haan says.

