LGBTQ+ youth report high rates of mental health challenges in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Georgia and South Carolina, the reported rates of mental health challenges and physical harm among our LGBTQ+ youth are considerably higher than any other states in the country, over the past year, according to a recent survey.

The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, published the 2022-2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People, showing continued high rates of challenges and suicide risk.

Georgia, 2022:

Considered Suicide: 46% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including 55% of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Attempted Suicide: 14% of LGBTQ youth attempted suicide in the past year, including 16% of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Physical Violence: 34% of LGBTQ youth reported that they have been physically threatened or harmed based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Discrimination: 73% of LGBTQ youth reported that they have experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Recent Politics: 86% of LGBTQ youth reported that recent politics negatively impacted their well-being sometimes or a lot.

South Carolina, 2022:

Considered Suicide: 50% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including 58% of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Attempted Suicide: 16% of LGBTQ youth attempted suicide in the past year, including 21% of transgender and nonbinary youth.

Physical Violence: 43% of LGBTQ youth reported that they have been physically threatened or harmed based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Discrimination: 73% of LGBTQ youth reported that they have experienced discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Recent Politics: 89% of LGBTQ youth reported that recent politics negatively impacted their well-being sometimes or a lot.

In 2023, across the four major regions of the country, LGBTQ young people from the South and Midwest predominantly reported higher rates of suicide risk and anti-LGBTQ victimization compared to those from the Northeast and West.

South:

Considered suicide in the past year: 43%

Attempted suicide in the past year: 15%

