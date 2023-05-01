Submit Photos/Videos
Freddy’s Frozen Custard opens in North Augusta

The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers location in North Augusta has opened at 505 E. Martintown Road.
By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has now opened at 505 E. Martintown Road in North Augusta.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning at the 2,440 square-foot, freestanding restaurant.

It seats 48 guests, has additional seating on the patio with drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

MORE | Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

“We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new location and introduce our signature steakburgers and frozen custard to the North Augusta community,” said Brett Rickert, franchise owner. “We can’t wait to see the smiles on our guests’ faces as they enjoy our fresh, cooked-to-order menu items and classic dessert treats in a fun and comfortable environment.”

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Freddy’s has more than 460 locations across 36 states.

Freddy’s was co-founded in 2002 by brothers Bill and Randy Simon with their friend and business partner, Scott Redler. It was named in honor or the Simons’ father.

