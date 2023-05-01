Deborah Fisher launches campaign for mayor of Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Councilwoman Dr. Deborah Fisher on Monday officially launched a campaign to run for mayor.

She has served on the Grovetown City Council for about five years.

Her campaign website calls her “an agent of positive social change” who has been proven effective as a strong leader who works and partners with individuals and organizations to get the job done.

“Being a positive agent of social change and having a history of success in the concept and importance of partnerships, work ethic, and leadership,” the website states. “Deborah understands what it will take to bring people and organizations together and make positive impacts on the city of Grovetown.”

Raised in Washington, D.C., she is an Army veteran who enlisted as a combat medic and who ultimately served as department manager of ambulatory nursing on the executive staff of the Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon.

She holds an associate degree in business management/accounting, a bachelor of arts in general management, a master’s in public health administration, and a doctorate in public health with a concentration in epidemiology.

She has been critical of current Mayor Gary Jones’ use of city funds on a rodeo a year ago at Liberty Park.

The election will be held in November.

