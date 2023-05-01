Submit Photos/Videos
Burke County Sheriff’s Office searches for accused sex offender

Lamarcus Sanchez Cooper
Lamarcus Sanchez Cooper(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an accused sex offender who is thought to be in the Richmond County area, according to authorities.

Authorities say, Lamarcus Cooper, 41, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with registry requirements.

Cooper is described to be five feet, eight inches, weighing around 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, officials say.

Any information concerning Cooper’s whereabouts can be reported to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133 or the dispatch at 706-225-6599. Callers may remain anonymous.

