Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone in Augusta won more than a million and a half dollars in the lottery.
The Georgia Lottery says there was one Fantasy 5 jackpot winner in last Tuesday’s drawing.
That person won $1.71 million on a ticket purchased in Augusta.
The ticket was bought at Junior Food Store, 3771 Peach Orchard Road, according to lottery officials.
In the Fantasy 5 game, players choose five numbers from 1 through 42 or let the computer select for them. Players can select the number of plays (up to 10). Each play is $1. Players can pay an extra $1 for a chance to win up to $500 instantly
