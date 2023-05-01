Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone in Augusta won more than a million and a half dollars in the lottery.

The Georgia Lottery says there was one Fantasy 5 jackpot winner in last Tuesday’s drawing.

That person won $1.71 million on a ticket purchased in Augusta.

The ticket was bought at Junior Food Store, 3771 Peach Orchard Road, according to lottery officials.

In the Fantasy 5 game, players choose five numbers from 1 through 42 or let the computer select for them. Players can select the number of plays (up to 10). Each play is $1. Players can pay an extra $1 for a chance to win up to $500 instantly

