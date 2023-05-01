AU, Savannah River National Lab launch partnership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and the Savannah River National Laboratory on Monday announced a new partnership focused on education and workforce development alongside research and technology development.

The goal of this new partnership is to expand the region’s influence in global security issues while training the next generation of the cybersecurity workforce.

DEVELOPING STORY

Will Rioux is looking at how the partnership will boost the economy and the workforce of the CSRA in the future. Look for updates here in WRDW.com and this afternoon and evening on News 12.

The partnership will focus on three areas that are crucial to the security of not only our region or state, but also the nation and world:

Workforce development.

Collaborative research technology development

Efforts to influence global security issues.

The end goal of this new program will aim to make students aware and ready for jobs outside of school.

Officials from Augusta University and the Savannah River National Laboratory announce their partnership Monday, May 1, 2023. (WRDW/WAGT)

They’re also hoping this will bolster our local economy and bring more entities/businesses to the CSRA.

This will create a direct pipeline from AU to SRNL.

The partnership will directly focus on cybersecurity, data analytics, virtual reality, and much more.

The move of one of several announced recently by the national laboratory. The lab started a building project at the University of South Carolina Aiken to include office space, lab space, and classroom space for university students. It also is giving a New Ellenton school $5,000 to create a science, technology, engineering and math lab .

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.