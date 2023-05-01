Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

AU, Savannah River National Lab launch partnership

By Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and the Savannah River National Laboratory on Monday announced a new partnership focused on education and workforce development alongside research and technology development.

The goal of this new partnership is to expand the region’s influence in global security issues while training the next generation of the cybersecurity workforce.

DEVELOPING STORY

  • Will Rioux is looking at how the partnership will boost the economy and the workforce of the CSRA in the future. Look for updates here in WRDW.com and this afternoon and evening on News 12.

The partnership will focus on three areas that are crucial to the security of not only our region or state, but also the nation and world:

  • Workforce development.
  • Collaborative research technology development
  • Efforts to influence global security issues.

The end goal of this new program will aim to make students aware and ready for jobs outside of school.

Officials from Augusta University and the Savannah River National Laboratory announce their...
Officials from Augusta University and the Savannah River National Laboratory announce their partnership Monday, May 1, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)

They’re also hoping this will bolster our local economy and bring more entities/businesses to the CSRA.

This will create a direct pipeline from AU to SRNL.

The partnership will directly focus on cybersecurity, data analytics, virtual reality, and much more.

The move of one of several announced recently by the national laboratory. The lab started a building project at the University of South Carolina Aiken to include office space, lab space, and classroom space for university students. It also is giving a New Ellenton school $5,000 to create a science, technology, engineering and math lab.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

Lenox
Augusta city leaders unveil plans for The Lenox affordable apartments
Augusta leaders unveil The Lenox.
Augusta leaders unveil plans for The Lenox affordable apartments
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Augusta lottery player wins $1.71 million Fantasy 5 jackpot
Michael James Hatcher
Suspect sought in Richmond County aggravated assault