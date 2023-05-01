Ambulance crash has no effect on service, officials say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Sunday involving an ambulance had no effect on emergency medical service in Augusta, according to officials.

The crash involving a Central EMS ambulance happened at Gordon Highway and Tubman Home Road.

Central says a spare unit was activated and put into service within an hour of the crash.

Officials say there was no impact on service.

The ambulance is being sent to a repair shop to get an estimate on damage.

Gary Coker with Central says there were only minor injuries in that crash.

