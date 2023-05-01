Aiken County man arrested in kidnapping, confrontation with cops

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County sheriff’s deputies had to stun a Warrenville man to take him into custody after he held a woman captive with a weapon, according to deputies.

He was arrested after deputies were called just before 4:45 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of Birch Street in North Augusta, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man holding a a woman at knifepoint on the front steps. Deputies said they ordered the man to put down the weapon, but he said if they came any closer, he’d cut her throat. The woman tried to fight back but was overpowered by the man, deputies said.

Deputies said they were able to free the woman from the man’s grip, and he began fighting with deputies and tried to grab an officer’s pistol.

The man was ultimately brought to the ground with the use of a stun gun, according to deputies.

The woman, who said she was a friend of the man, said he’d been paranoid and irritable earlier and that his anger erupted after the car ran out of gas while she was running errands with him.

The weapon turned out to be a screwdriver, deputies reported.

Brent Lewis Hiers, 37, was arrested and was being held Monday in Aiken County jail on charges including kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest, according to Aiken County jail records.

