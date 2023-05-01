Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Megan Mae Farr (left) and Gunner Farr.
Couple accused of forcibly tattooing children, tying them down with rope
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives to Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 1,...
Trump rape accuser: ‘Not surprising’ I didn’t call police
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World...
House Speaker McCarthy addresses Israel’s Knesset
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Eastern box turtles have a domed shell which can display radiated lines or spots, making them...
Man pleads guilty to trafficking turtles used for illegal pet trade, authorities say
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit