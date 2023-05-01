10 local students earn scholarships in essay writing contest

Augusta, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local high school students received scholarships resulting from their essay entries in the 17th annual 2023 Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness High School Essay Contest.

Students from Richmond, Columbia, and Aiken counties received scholarships from $500 to $1,000 for their specific topic essay entries, below are the listed recipients.

$1,000 scholarship:

Kaeleigh Seigler - Aiken Scholars Academy, “Nuclear Technology in Medicine”

$750 scholarships:

Alya Akhtar - Lakeside High School, “Nuclear Technology Revolutionizing Today and Tomorrow’s Medicine”

Monica Burns - Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, “Nuclear Technology in the Medical Industry”

$500 scholarships:

Blaise Bell - Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, “How Nuclear Technology has improved the Medical Field”

Paige Dayton - South Carolina Governor’s School, “Nuclear Science in Medicine”

Treshon Hinkins - Lucy C. Laney High School, “Impact of Nuclear Technology on Medicine”

John Ledbetter - South Aiken High School, “Clean Energy Sources and Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions”

Kaitlyn Redd - Williston Elko High School, “Nuclear Technology in the Medical Field”

Maria Reyes - Mead Hall Episcopal School, “Nuclear Medicine and How it Saves Lives”

Alan Sairany - Greenbrier High School, “The Impacts and Implications of Nuclear Energy on Emerging Technologies”

The goal of the CNTA Essay Contest is to increase high school student awareness of nuclear technologies and their impact on society. Each student picked one of three topics for this year’s contest:

There are numerous applications of nuclear technology in the medical industry, such as radioisotopes for medical diagnostics or therapies. Some of these applications have been around for many years, and other innovations are being developed. Discuss at least two (2) uses of nuclear technology in medicine and their impact on the medical industry.

There are many differences between the generation of greenhouse gases from various energy sources, such as wind, solar, and fossil fuels compared to nuclear energy. Discuss the differences in greenhouse gas generation between these sources and nuclear energy. Consider the “cradle-to-grave” cycle of each energy source.

Nuclear technology is being used in emerging technologies, such as supporting habitation in space and producing energy via small-modular reactors and micro-reactors. Discuss the use of nuclear technology in emerging technologies and the potential impacts of these uses on society

“We were very impressed with the quality of the essays we received from all the students this year. It was exciting to see the breadth of information the students included in their essays,” Dr. Marissa Reigel, Chair of the CNTA Essay Committee, says.

The contest was open to high school juniors and seniors in Aiken, Allendale, and Barnwell counties in South Carolina and Burke, Columbia, and Richmond counties in Georgia; homeschool students; and students of CNTA member families. The awarded students, their parents, and school representatives will be honored guests and recognized at an upcoming CNTA event later this year.

Over the course of the Essay Contest program, CNTA has awarded over $70,000 to deserving students.

