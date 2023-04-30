Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday started off dry and mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s! Clouds began to move in by the early evening as a low pressure system arrived bringing showers and storms to the CSRA for your Saturday night.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible through Sunday afternoon but it looks like the bulk of the rainfall will occur Sunday morning. A few storms could pack a punch with the main concerns being gusty winds that could cause isolated damage. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible with periods of heavy rainfall expected. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts near and over 30 mph at times.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts possible. Wind Advisories may be issued. Keep it here for the latest updates!

