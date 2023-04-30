Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms will pass through Sunday morning through early Sunday afternoon, as an area of low pressure and cold front passes through the region. Winds will increase dramatically once the rain ends and the sun returns this afternoon with winds increasing from the west at 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts over30 mph likely. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the middle 70s.

Temperatures will be unseasonably cool as we head into the first week of May with lows dipping into the middle to upper 40s Monday morning with afternoon highs about 10 degrees below average in the lower 70s. Monday will be another windy day with sustained winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph likely.

Breezy to windy conditions continues into Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies and cooler than average temperatures. Morning lows will start off about 10 degrees below average in the middle 40s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the west at 13 to 18 mph with gusts around 25 mph likely.

Sunshine continues Wednesday, but it will be another fairly breezy day. Cooler than average temperatures will continue with morning lows will be in the middle to upper 40s and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 12 to 17 mph.

Dry weather continues Thursday, and winds will finally subside. Morning lows will be on the chilly side for Star Wars Day (May 4) with morning lows in the lower to middle 40s, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 70s.

A new storm system approaches from the west Friday bringing the next chance of showers late Friday into Saturday.

A Stormy Start Sunday, then Clearing and Very Windy to Start the First Week of May

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.