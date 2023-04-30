Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Georgian Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate high school basketball in Georgia before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming a county commissioner in his native Savannah, died Saturday at age 73.

Rivers died from cancer, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis said. Campbell and Sons Funeral Home said Rivers died at a hospital in Savannah.

NFL DRAFT | Every Georgia player taken

Rivers was a sophomore on the all-Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include Black and white players in 1967. He blossomed into an all-state player, graduating from the Savannah high school in 1969 and going on to be a small college All-American at Moberly Junior College in Missouri and an all-conference guard at what is now Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

He went on to play and coach for 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters, reuniting for a time with high school coach Russell Ellington.

“That was a big part of him, giving to the children that’s behind him,” Ellis said. “Like he said, ‘Somebody gave to me, and so it’s my job and my responsibility to give back.’ And that’s going to be missing a whole lot.”

Rivers once told WTOC-TV that during his tryout for the Globetrotters, team legend Marques Haynes led Rivers into a closet storing tables and folding chairs, handed Rivers a basketball and said “Let’s see you dribble around this.”

“So I was dribbling around chairs, under tables, doing anything I could do to impress him,” Rivers said.

MORE | Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round

Rivers came home to Savannah and got involved in the community, volunteering in schools, promoting the rebuilding of neighborhood basketball courts and opening the non-profit youth mentorship organization Gatorball Academy to teach basketball.

Rivers ran for the county commission in 2020 as a Republican and was elected without opposition after the Democratic nominee was disqualified over a previous felony conviction.

The news was announced during an annual Association of County Commissioners of Georgia meeting in Savannah.

Ellis adds he’d known Rivers since they were kids, competing against each other in sports, and eventually, serving together on the commission.

Rivers wasn’t just a colleague to Ellis but a friend.

“I don’t know when we weren’t friends. Being off the East side, then being on the West side together, then coming to serve together on the County Commission, it was a joy. He was a legend.”

Rivers’ death brought condolences from U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson and others. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Rivers “led a life of accomplishment and chose to spend much of that life serving the people of his community.”

Johnson wrote on social media that “Legends never die, so you will always be around, my friend,” adding in an official city statement that Rivers “never forgot Savannah or Beach High School and dedicated endless hours of mentoring and teaching the rules of basketball and life to scores of young people. For this, he will always be remembered.”

Funeral arrangements had not been announced Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Georgia State Patrol
Driver arrested in McDuffie County crash that killed 1 person

Latest News

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a stray bullet hit her family's home
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit family home
Greek festival menu
Greek fest brings big proceeds to small businesses, plus family fun
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation
Accountability Court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County
Special court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County