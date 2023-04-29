Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park

Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The annual Confederate Memorial Day service took place at stone mountain park, despite an effort by opponents to cancel it.

“Well, if it’s offensive they should go someplace else,” said Martin O’Toole, spokesperson for the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans.

This is the 20th year for the event, and dozens showed up to the park’s memorial lawn.

“This park is titled the confederate memorial park, there is no better place to have a Confederate memorial service,” said O’Toole.

Just down the road at Stone Mountain Village, protesters expressed their opposition to the event, and the carving on the side of mountain.

Symbols aren’t history. There is no Civil War significance to this piece of property. It was built in reaction to Brown vs Board,” said Brian Morris with the Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“They are trying to hold on to a gone time where people were oppressed and they want to keep that alive ,” said Meymoona Freeman with Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

Visitors at the event, like Bobby Lane who traveled from Alabama said the celebration is largely misunderstood.

“That’s ignorance. There is nobody here carrying a racist ounce of blood in their body,” he said.

“In fact, the official policy of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is that they are not a racist organization,” said O’Toole.

Park officials said some of the protesters made their way to the event at the park, but things remained peaceful, as police made sure to create a large barrier to ensure protesters could not mingle with attendees.

Freeman said SMAC will continue to push to not only cancel this event each year, but to rebrand the park altogether.

“The streets are named after Confederate members, we have the carving, Confederate flags, we have all the themes of the plantation and it’s still detrimental,” said Freeman.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
One man is dead after a dirt bike accident in Sardis.
30-year-old man killed by dirt bike accident in Sardis

Latest News

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says her home was struck by gunfire
Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a bullet hit her home
Greek festival menu
Greek fest brings big proceeds to small businesses, plus family fun
Family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson who was found, dead in his Fulton County Jail cell.
Family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs demands Fulton Co. Sheriff’s resignation
Accountability Court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County
Special court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County