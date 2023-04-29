Protesters express opposition to Confederate memorial service held at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The annual Confederate Memorial Day service took place at stone mountain park, despite an effort by opponents to cancel it.

“Well, if it’s offensive they should go someplace else,” said Martin O’Toole, spokesperson for the Georgia Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans.

This is the 20th year for the event, and dozens showed up to the park’s memorial lawn.

“This park is titled the confederate memorial park, there is no better place to have a Confederate memorial service,” said O’Toole.

Just down the road at Stone Mountain Village, protesters expressed their opposition to the event, and the carving on the side of mountain.

Symbols aren’t history. There is no Civil War significance to this piece of property. It was built in reaction to Brown vs Board,” said Brian Morris with the Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“They are trying to hold on to a gone time where people were oppressed and they want to keep that alive ,” said Meymoona Freeman with Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

Visitors at the event, like Bobby Lane who traveled from Alabama said the celebration is largely misunderstood.

“That’s ignorance. There is nobody here carrying a racist ounce of blood in their body,” he said.

“In fact, the official policy of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is that they are not a racist organization,” said O’Toole.

Park officials said some of the protesters made their way to the event at the park, but things remained peaceful, as police made sure to create a large barrier to ensure protesters could not mingle with attendees.

Freeman said SMAC will continue to push to not only cancel this event each year, but to rebrand the park altogether.

“The streets are named after Confederate members, we have the carving, Confederate flags, we have all the themes of the plantation and it’s still detrimental,” said Freeman.

