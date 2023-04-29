NFL DRAFT: Every Georgia player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and several Bulldogs are sure to hear their names on the big stage. Atlanta News First has a recap of every Bulldog take in this year’s draft.

Round 1, pick 9 (Philadelphia Eagles): Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick. Carter was a projected top-5 pick before his involvement in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock came to light. He plead no contest to reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine and must perform 80 hours of community service.

Jalen @breadmanjalen !! The @Eagles are lucky to have you. Super happy for you and proud of you. You’ve come a long way since your first day in Athens and I know that tonight is a dream come true. Looking forward to watching you dominate on Sundays. GO DAWGS !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 28, 2023

Round 1, pick 14 (Pittsburgh Steelers): Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the 14th pick.

With the 14th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft, we select OT Broderick Jones. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/2xJE2TAjHA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 28, 2023

Round 1, pick 30 (Philadelphia Eagles): Nolan Smith

The Eagles returned to the Dawgs with the 30th pick in the first round, selecting edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith was another cornerstone of a lockdown Dawgs defense, recording 18 tackles and three sacks last year.

Round 2, pick 15 (New England Patriots): Keion White

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got in on the draft fun with this converted tight end. The 24-year-old edge rusher is exactly the kind of prospect the Pats often look for in a draft.

Keen on Keion.



Welcome to the Patriots, @good_vib3z! pic.twitter.com/YTNPKcX7X7 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2023

Round 3, pick 105 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Former Bulldog Kelee Ringo’s dreams of making it to the NFL have now become a reality.

The former Georgia Bulldog was selected 105 overall in the third round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon by the Philadelphia Eagles. He will also join his former Georgia defensive teammate Nolan Smith on the Eagles.

Round 4, pick 128 (Los Angeles Rams)

Former Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Bennett helped lead Georgia to win consecutive national championships, including the most recent over TCU 65-7. He finished 18 for 25 for 304 yards and four touchdown passes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.