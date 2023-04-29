Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

NFL DRAFT: Every Georgia player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Alexandra Parker and Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us and several Bulldogs are sure to hear their names on the big stage. Atlanta News First has a recap of every Bulldog take in this year’s draft.

Round 1, pick 9 (Philadelphia Eagles): Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles took Georgia DE Jalen Carter with the 9th pick. Carter was a projected top-5 pick before his involvement in the crash that killed teammate Devin Willock came to light. He plead no contest to reckless driving and racing and was sentenced to serve 12 months on probation, pay a $1,000 fine and must perform 80 hours of community service.

Round 1, pick 14 (Pittsburgh Steelers): Broderick Jones

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Georgia OT Broderick Jones with the 14th pick.

Round 1, pick 30 (Philadelphia Eagles): Nolan Smith

The Eagles returned to the Dawgs with the 30th pick in the first round, selecting edge rusher Nolan Smith. Smith was another cornerstone of a lockdown Dawgs defense, recording 18 tackles and three sacks last year.

Round 2, pick 15 (New England Patriots): Keion White

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets got in on the draft fun with this converted tight end. The 24-year-old edge rusher is exactly the kind of prospect the Pats often look for in a draft.

Round 3, pick 105 (Philadelphia Eagles)

Former Bulldog Kelee Ringo’s dreams of making it to the NFL have now become a reality.

The former Georgia Bulldog was selected 105 overall in the third round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon by the Philadelphia Eagles. He will also join his former Georgia defensive teammate Nolan Smith on the Eagles.

Round 4, pick 128 (Los Angeles Rams)

Former Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Bennett helped lead Georgia to win consecutive national championships, including the most recent over TCU 65-7. He finished 18 for 25 for 304 yards and four touchdown passes.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through changes
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Georgia State Patrol
Driver arrested in McDuffie County crash that killed 1 person

Latest News

Larry "Gator" Rivers
Basketball legend Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, longtime Globetrotter, dies at 73
FILE - Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during drills at Georgia football Pro...
Rams draft Georgia QB Stetson Bennett in 4th round
The Greenbrier girl’s soccer team came into Friday night two wins away from completing a...
Greenbrier girl’s soccer team head to Class 5A state championship
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Eagles draft Georgia’s Carter, who had role in fatal crash