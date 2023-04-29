Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting at a Richland County park at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) received a call about a large gathering of teenagers at Meadowlake Park on 600 Beckman Road.

The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old, RCSD states.

Deputies said early Saturday morning they received information from dispatch that gunshot victims were arriving at local hospitals and more deputies were sent to talk to the victims to find out what happened.

Out of the 11 people hurt, the sheriff’s department said nine were shot. Among those shot were two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School. They were taken to a local hospital, a spokesperson for Richland School District One said.

A 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt and transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car, local authorities said.

Richland One did not have an update on the condition of the four students who were injured. Richland Two School District officials have not yet provided the public with an update on if any of their students were injured.

By the time deputies arrived at the park, only a few people were still there, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies found the teenage girl with injuries to her lower body after she was hit by a car that fled from the park.

Afterward, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area that had no headlights on. When the driver didn’t stop, deputies said they pursued him and he was eventually stopped.

The driver along with the passenger were arrested.

Miquise Fulwiley, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond on Saturday morning at 9.

The passenger, 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol. Kelly was given a $10,000 surety bond.

At this time, the two teens are still being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

W.J. Keenan High School held its prom Friday night at The Village at Sandhills, however, it is unclear if the shooting was related. According to the high school’s principal, there were no incidents or fights at the prom.

Another person reported injuries to their hand during the gathering, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

A gun was recovered at the park and investigators are working to determine if it was used in the park shooting, RCSD officials said.

Deputies said the crime scene is still active and investigators are working to interview victims and others involved.

The gathering at Meadowlake Park was not a park-sponsored event and involved students from various high schools throughout the area, the sheriff’s department said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.

Resources for victims and survivors of gun violence

For parents looking for resources to help guide conversations with their children, Everytown Survivor Network says you should consider the age and maturity of your child and remember safety and security are important to everyone, especially children.

Be present and listen

Give simple, honest answers to questions

Watch for signs of trauma

Create a safe environment

Prioritize self-care

Don’t hesitate to seek professional help

Everytown Survivor Network also has a list of resources for parents who want to help their child deal with trauma.

