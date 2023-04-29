MCG honors first Black graduates of Dental College of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Medical College of Georgia is honoring the first Black graduates of the Dental College of Georgia.

Among those honored were Dr. Mathew McRae Jr. and Dr. James Orrington. We were able to speak with both trailblazers.

One can only hope to make history and have an impact on the generations after them, and for Mcrae and Orrington making an impact is a reality that didn’t come easy.

“It wasn’t easy getting in. When I first applied for the school, I was denied,” said Orrington.

For Orrington, being a dentist was always a dream.

“I wanted to become a dentist, but I didn’t have money enough to go to college,” he said.

But despite the roadblocks, he and McRae made history as two of the first Black dentists to graduate from the Dental College of Georgia. It was 1973.

“Well, it made the two of us become closer together,” he said.

Now celebrating 50 years of practicing in Athens.

McCrae spends his days seeing patients and inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals with scholarships and advice.

“Your chances, I tell ‘em quick, I said, your chances of going to med school and dental school is, are better than it is becoming a professional athlete. So, uh, some of ‘em, you know, it, it, it makes sense, and, um, we try to, you know, motivate and inspire that way,” he said.

Their inspiration is why they were honored at the Dental College of Georgia with these two portraits and a room full of alumni and family grateful for their impact.

“It was amazing to see people that I have made some type of impact in their lives to show up today,” said McRae.

And for the dental students in school now they both say hard work is the key.

Orrington said: “Work hard, study commitment, and God. I think all things are possible.”

Mcrae said: “Be the best student that you can be.”

These two doctors are still inspiring students. One student at the ceremony told us it hasn’t been easy for him, but he was definitely inspired by hearing both doctors’ stories.

