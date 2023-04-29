Submit Photos/Videos
Greenbrier girl’s soccer team head to Class 5A state championship

The Greenbrier girl’s soccer team came into Friday night two wins away from completing a perfect season.
By Daniel Booth
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Their historic undefeated campaign has put them in the position to advance to the state championship game.

But in order to do that, they had to go through the tough Northgate Vikings.

It was a back-and-forth first half over at Greenbrier High School. Both teams went on runs and had multiple open looks to put the ball in the back of the net.

The keepers weren’t having it. This match went scoreless in the first half. As the tension continued to build.

The Wolfpack went hunting in the 61st minute. The cross from the corner finds its way into the middle of the box.

Where freshman Aaliyah Silver strikes and scores. Finally putting Greenbrier on the board. And in this close contest that would be enough. The clock hits zero and Greenbrier wins in a tough grind-it-out style game one to zero.

This win not only means the Wolfpack remains undefeated but they’re now the first girl’s soccer team from Columbia County To ever make it to a state championship.

Anna Shea Holmes said, “I’m speechless, I don’t even know how to feel, it’s amazing, but this team has made it. Our coaches, Coache Wes and Dallas, and Wieczorek, all of them, they’re amazing. Our team is amazing.”

Natalie Heckathorn said, “The seniors have helped so much with like, welcoming, and adapting from middle school to high school. The juniors have been a great help, and the freshman, obviously tonight, like Aaliyah. I mean it’s crazy.”

Aaliyah Silver said, “It’s a lot of pressure, but it feels good. I feel like every time we practice, when I practice with the seniors it makes me better.”

Caroline Cawley said, “We had a better turnout, and that really did impact our playing. I feel like it riled us up and made us play a lot better. I feel like it just gave us the support and encouragement that we needed to pull this off.”

The undefeated Greenbrier Wolfpack will face Chamblee in the Class 5A state championship game next week.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

