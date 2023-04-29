Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Isolated Storm Tonight | Dry Saturday before more heavy rain possible Saturday Night into Sunday.
By Chris Still
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday will start off the weekend on a dry note with mostly sunny skies, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to move in by the early evening before another system moves in Saturday evening.

Isolated showers will be possible through Sunday afternoon but it looks like the bulk of the rainfall will occur Sunday morning. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

