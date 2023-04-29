Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

2-year-old dies after finding mother’s loaded gun in LaGrange apartment

Police: 2-year-old killed after finding mom's gun
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was killed when he apparently found his mother’s loaded gun.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex called “The Phoenix” on Whitesville Road.

LaGrange police when officers arrived, they found Ayden King, 2, with a gunshot wound. He’d been shot in the face, police said. His mother, grandmother, and two older sisters were distraught.

“I can’t even put into words what I would feel, much less what they feel,” said Lt. Mark Cavender of the LaGrange Police Department.

Paramedics rushed the boy to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, but he did not survive.

The family spokesperson released a statement about the shooting saying:

Cavender said the preliminary investigation shows Ayden’s mother carries a gun for protection and that she has no criminal background which would prevent her from doing so. He said it appears she had just gotten home from work when she placed her belongings in what she thought would be a secure place as she went to the bathroom. Her son, however, found it.

Cavender said detectives do not believe the boy’s mother intended to be reckless or negligent with the gun.

“I was actually speaking with my daughter this morning. I’m expecting my first grandchild in June,” Cavender said. “With this incident right here, it makes me think when my grandson gets here and begins to walk and move around, I have to go back to like it was when I had small children to make sure the guns are not accessible.”

Cavender said it’s a tragic reminder for gun owners on the importance of taking a gun safety course. He said, when children are around, gun owners should lock their guns in cabinets or use safety locks to secure the triggers.

Detectives said the investigation continues, but at the moment, it does not look like anyone will face charges in this case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
Deputies blame driver of truck that was hit by train
South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area

Latest News

Polls for South Carolina's primaries open at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
Election battleground states weigh more funding
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia’s Kemp veers from Trump, but state GOP not moving on
Greenbrier girl’s soccer team head to Class 5A state championship
Greenbrier girl’s soccer team head to Class 5A state championship
1 man dead after dirt bike accident in Sardis
1 man dead after dirt bike accident in Sardis