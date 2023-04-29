Submit Photos/Videos
1 man dead after dirt bike accident in Sardis

One man is dead after a dirt bike accident in Sardis.
One man is dead after a dirt bike accident in Sardis.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle dirt bike accident at Doyle Road and Hillis Road Friday evening.

At 5:40 p.m., authorities say the male rider lost control and left the roadway. Once on scene, deputies found the driver had died from his injuries.

We’ve reached out to the Burke County Coroner’s Office for more information.

