Young Thug makes another attempt at securing bond

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Having been in jail for almost a year awaiting trial, Jeffery Williams - aka Young Thug - is reportedly making another attempt at securing bond.

According to a court document obtained by AllHipHop.com, attorney Brian Steel said, “Since on or about May 9, 2022, Mr. Williams has been languishing in the County Jail without bond. Mr. Williams has previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt…that conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set.

“This Honorable Court denied bond based upon proffers made by the prosecution, mostly repeating allegations contained in the Indictment,” Steel continued in the motion. “Undersigned counsel believes that conditions can be set to ensure that Mr. Williams comes back to Court when required to do so, and due to the extended nature of this trial, Mr. Williams respectfully requests this Honorable Court reconsider its position on bond.”

Jury selection in the trial has already lasted longer than any other in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly been plagued by arrests, charges and disruptions.

A few weeks ago, a potential juror was jailed for filming court proceedings. Back in January, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti - was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor and issued a $1,500 bond. Latasha Kendrick is accused of trying to pass tobacco products to her son.

Also in January, Kahlieff Adams, a rapper who is also on trial with Young Thug was charged with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession of an alcoholic beverage by an inmate; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Last week, attorney Anastasios Manettas - who represents Miles Farley - was arrested on charges of simple battery on law enforcement officers, possession (pills not in original container), obstruction and disruption of court proceedings.

After Manettas’ arrest, Judge Ural Glanville announced Farley’s trial has been severed from the overall YSL case. That means the number of YSL-related defendants in the case is now 13.

Farley is accused in the death of Shymel Drinks in a feud between YSL and another gang.

Manettas’ arrest came less than 24 hours after a Fulton County courtroom was evacuated after one of the defendants in the trial was removed from a holding cell after he began screaming.

According to the sheriff’s department, Rodalius Ryan, aka Lil Rod, was removed from the courtroom due to the suspicion of marijuana, “and did not want to be searched, per safety protocols.”

RECENT YOUNG THUG HEADLINES

“The Sixth” is part of a series about the constitutionally-guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the challenges that arise when the supply of defenders is limited.

Part one in the series looks at defendants’ desperate need for representation. Part two covers judges forced to take actions that may erode the public’s trust in the judicial system. In part three, former public defenders explain why they left the job. Part four looks at the search for solutions. Part five shows the agency’s director admits to lawmakers the Defender Council doesn’t have enough attorneys. Part six explains why the Defender Council does not want to pay for investigative resources for an indigent defendant. Part seven looks at the case of a Georgia man who has been in jail for more than a decade, awaiting charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.