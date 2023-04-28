“You did not deserve this,” Jeriod Price’s defense attorney urges Price to turn himself in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The search is still on for a convicted killer who was released years before his sentence was up.

Jeriod Price’s defense attorney, Todd Rutherford, is now calling on him to turn himself in, two days after a State Supreme Court ruling ordered him back to prison.

“I want to make it clear to Mr. Price, that he does need to turn himself in,” said Rutherford.

Jeriod Price’s attorney joined the long list of officials with that same message.

Todd Rutherford says the last time he spoke with Price was just a few days before the State Supreme Court ordered him to return to prison to finish his sentence.

“I’m sorry Mr. Price, who has done nothing but help the citizens of South Carolina, saving the lives of correctional officers and somehow that lands him back in the South Carolina Department of Corrections,” said Rutherford.

Those were the same arguments that Rutherford made during the State Supreme Court hearing Wednesday.

In 2003 Price was convicted of murdering Carl Smalls, Jr.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison but was released in March after a judge signed a sealed order.

Rutherford says Price was released early for giving information that helped law enforcement find escaped inmate, Jimmy Causey, who held a family hostage.

“He had a gun. Causey kept pointing it at me, at the back of my neck when I was on the floor. You know, I just never knew what moment when he was going to do something,” said Jack Swerling, the attorney held hostage by Causey.

Rutherford also says Price helped save the life of two correctional officers; however, justices questioned the validity of those instances.

“That’s all this whole thing is based on an inmate’s affidavit, and a correctional officer’s affidavit that’s hearsay,” said Rutherford.

During the press conference Friday evening WIS questioned Rutherford about the lack of evidence backing up those claims.

Rutherford says, “The Department of Corrections did not keep proper records and what we all know is that is not Mr. Price’s fault. All he can do is get correctional officers who he knows he had interactions with who he knows he saved their lives, and we’d ask if they’d come forward and the department of corrections bring them forward.”

Rutherford’s message came just a day after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott offered a $5000 reward for information leading to Price’s re-arrest.

“Every minute that Price is out in our community, he is a danger to our community and he is causing suffering to this family behind me,” said Sheriff Leon Lott.

“Sheriff Lott knows nothing inside of the Department of Corrections other than what he’s told and what I would ask Sheriff Lott to do is to talk to the correctional officers whose lives were saved. What Sheriff Lott knows is that when Price went to trial, he was 22 years old, and he had no prior record,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford also called the State Supreme Court ruling cruel and dangerous to Price.

“I think his life is in jeopardy. I think he knew that before and I think certainly it is now in jeopardy,” said Rutherford.

Rutherford says that’s exactly why the court documents, detailing information Price gave about Causey, were sealed.

An act that Swerling agrees with.

“I agree with Todd that this guy is in danger and will be in danger unless they can find some sort of alternative placement for him. So, that’s a valid argument,” said Swerling.

Rutherford said not even Price’s mother knew her son’s whereabouts.

At last check, Rutherford believed Price was still in New Mexico.

