Vehicle and house struck by gunfire in Aiken; no one hurt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle and a house were hit when someone opened fire with a gun, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.
The gunfire was reported Thursday evening on Satomi Way Southeast.
The homeowners association sent out a text message to residents, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety opened an investigation.
The agency said the shooter was unknown.
