Vehicle and house struck by gunfire in Aiken; no one hurt

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle and a house were hit when someone opened fire with a gun, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

The gunfire was reported Thursday evening on Satomi Way Southeast.

The homeowners association sent out a text message to residents, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety opened an investigation.

The agency said the shooter was unknown.

