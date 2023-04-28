Submit Photos/Videos
Vehicle and house struck by gunfire in Aiken; no one hurt

Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle and a house were hit when someone opened fire with a gun, but no one was hurt, according to authorities.

The gunfire was reported Thursday evening on Satomi Way Southeast.

The homeowners association sent out a text message to residents, and the Aiken Department of Public Safety opened an investigation.

The agency said the shooter was unknown.

