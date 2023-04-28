Spring Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Spring Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta.

The fall festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday and will go on through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 953 Telfair St.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

It includes vendors with Greek products and lots of food selections, as well as music and dancing.

Food includes sandwiches, dinner plates and lots and lots of pastries.

For a full menu and more information, visit https://www.holytrinityaugusta.org/springfestival.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.