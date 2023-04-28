Signing ceremony held for future educators in McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourteen students in McDuffie County are being honored in a signing ceremony for future educators.

Future Georgia Educators Signing Day is hosted by a statewide organization that teaches students about becoming a teacher.

It’s a way to celebrate, honor, and encourage students who want to become teachers. Thomson High School’s early childhood teacher says this is the largest group of teachers they’ve had since they started the program five years ago.

She says she believes events like this one will help with the teacher shortage.

“I think by doing this, participating in these types of activities, having these pathways in our career and technical department across our state, I think that is helping plant the seed at a younger age about them starting to be a teacher,” said Lori Whatley, early childhood education instructor.

Whatley says it means a lot to her to see a growing interest and more students committing to becoming teachers.

