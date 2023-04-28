Serious crash causes road closure near Woodlawn Baptist Church

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a road closure near Columbia Road and Stowe Drive on Friday afternoon after a serious traffic accident.

The wreck near Woodlawn Baptist Church was reported at 12:49 p.m., according to Columbia County dispatchers.

There was a road closure in the area, dispatchers said, but further information wasn’t available.

