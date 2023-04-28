Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Serious crash causes road closure near Woodlawn Baptist Church

By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was a road closure near Columbia Road and Stowe Drive on Friday afternoon after a serious traffic accident.

The wreck near Woodlawn Baptist Church was reported at 12:49 p.m., according to Columbia County dispatchers.

There was a road closure in the area, dispatchers said, but further information wasn’t available.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Burn ban
Burn ban takes effect Monday in Richmond, Columbia counties
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Eagles draft Georgia’s Carter, who had role in fatal crash
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House