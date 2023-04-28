Submit Photos/Videos
Rate increase for Dominion Energy customers is approved

A rate increase for Dominion Energy customers goes into effect on the May billing cycle.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rate increase for Dominion Energy customers goes into effect on the May billing cycle.

SC Public Service Commission approved the increase on Tuesday.

Dominion has about 780,000 customers across South Carolina.

Dominion stated in a press release, “a monthly bill for typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity will increase by approximately 3.91%, which is $5.49, monthly.”

For commercial and industrial customers, Dominion said, “bill impacts will vary depending on each customer’s usage characteristics and rate schedule.” The average increase for commercial customers would be 4.63%, and 7.11% for industrial customers.

A statement from a Dominion spokesperson said:

“Dominion Energy is committed to minimizing the impact of fuel costs on customers’ bills. We must, however, recover the costs of purchasing and transporting fuel to produce the electricity our customers rely on every day. We encourage customers to contact us if they need payment assistance.”

