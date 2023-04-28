Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills several people
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a day care in Chicago on Friday morning.
3 hurt after car crashes into Chicago day care