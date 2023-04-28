Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in...
Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying
In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st...
Army grounds non-critical aviators for training after fatal crashes
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, appears in court in Lihue, Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The...
Doomsday murder plot trial: Victim’s sister tells jurors about quick funeral, remarriage
Drunken driving can change so many lives in an instant.
Special court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors