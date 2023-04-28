Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two big names are coming to downtown Atlanta. Janet Jackson will take the stage at State Farm Arena Friday and Taylor Swift will be live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials say they are expecting an estimated 180,000 fans over the next three days.

Whether you’re a Swiftie or a member of the #JanFam, here’s everything you need to know before you go:

TAYLOR SWIFT, MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

All parking is completely sold out. Fans with parking passes should plan to arrive early.

Fans without parking passes or an advanced parking plan should take MARTA

“Our advice to the travelers is purchase a roundtrip ticket so that they can expedite their travels for the return portion of their trip. Also to be aware of their surroundings for safety to make sure they pay attention to what’s going on, not only around them but pay attention to the staff that will be providing additional assistance.”

T-Swift fans without tickets should not come to the stadium on concert days as the show is sold out! The box office will not be selling additional tickets.

Traffic to downtown Atlanta is expected to be heavy. Plan to head out early so you can arrive at your desired time.

Expect the security line to be long. Hundreds of thousands of people are attending. Pack your patience!

Clear bags and non-clear bags smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted in the stadium.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open to general fans at 4:30 p.m.

Have a plan to get home if you are drinking. Do not drink and drive!

Stadium officials addressed the media on Thursday to remind people what they should know ahead of the 3-day concert.

Atlanta police are urging concert-goers to plan ahead and report any suspicious activity!

JANET JACKSON, STATE FARM ARENA

Tickets are still available! Make sure you are buying your ticket from a trusted source.

Traffic to downtown Atlanta is expected to be heavy. Plan to head out early so you can arrive at your desired time.

Only single-compartment drawstring bags and backpacks/purses smaller than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ are allowed.

State Farm Arena is a cashless environment.

Re-entry is not allowed at State Farm Arena.

The show starts at 7:45 p.m. Gates will generally open 60 minutes prior to the event.

Have a plan to get home if you are drinking. Do not drink and drive!

