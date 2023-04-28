Submit Photos/Videos
Know Before You Go! Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson shows

An estimated 180,000 fans are expected to attend the three sold-out shows.
By Mariya Murrow and Rachel Aragon
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two big names are coming to downtown Atlanta. Janet Jackson will take the stage at State Farm Arena Friday and Taylor Swift will be live at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Officials say they are expecting an estimated 180,000 fans over the next three days.

RELATED: GDOT warns of ‘Nasty’ traffic Friday due to two major concerts ‘All Night’

Whether you’re a Swiftie or a member of the #JanFam, here’s everything you need to know before you go:

TAYLOR SWIFT, MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

  • All parking is completely sold out. Fans with parking passes should plan to arrive early.
  • Fans without parking passes or an advanced parking plan should take MARTA.
  • T-Swift fans without tickets should not come to the stadium on concert days as the show is sold out! The box office will not be selling additional tickets.
  • Traffic to downtown Atlanta is expected to be heavy. Plan to head out early so you can arrive at your desired time.
  • Expect the security line to be long. Hundreds of thousands of people are attending. Pack your patience!
  • Clear bags and non-clear bags smaller than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted in the stadium.
  • The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open to general fans at 4:30 p.m.
  • Have a plan to get home if you are drinking. Do not drink and drive!

Stadium officials addressed the media on Thursday to remind people what they should know ahead of the 3-day concert.

WATCH HERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials prepare for busy weekend

Atlanta police are urging concert-goers to plan ahead and report any suspicious activity!

APD Safety Tips
APD Safety Tips(Atlanta Police Department)

JANET JACKSON, STATE FARM ARENA

  • Tickets are still available! Make sure you are buying your ticket from a trusted source.
  • Traffic to downtown Atlanta is expected to be heavy. Plan to head out early so you can arrive at your desired time.
  • Only single-compartment drawstring bags and backpacks/purses smaller than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ are allowed.
  • State Farm Arena is a cashless environment.
  • Re-entry is not allowed at State Farm Arena.
  • The show starts at 7:45 p.m. Gates will generally open 60 minutes prior to the event.
  • Have a plan to get home if you are drinking. Do not drink and drive!

