‘He is now a fugitive’: Sheriff offers $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the re-arrest of convicted killer Jeriod Price.

Sheriff Leon Lott made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday afternoon alongside the family of Carl Smalls, Jr.

“Price had the opportunity to turn himself in. He has not done that. He is now a fugitive,” Lott said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the fugitive team are searching for him.

Lott warned the community that Price could be armed.

“Every minute that Price is out in our community, he is a danger to our community and he is causing suffering to this family behind me,” Lott said.

The victim’s parents said it’s been an ongoing fight to keep Price behind bars.

“It all started December 7, 2002, and here we are today, still dealing with this individual Jeriod Price. The pain doesn’t go away,” the victim’s father, Carl Smalls, said.

Carl Smalls said since Price was convicted for the murder of his son, Carl Smalls, Jr. back in 2003, Price made two appeals to shorten his sentence.

“We get no sleep. We’re consumed with this day in and day out. We got to be with this, we wake up with this, it never goes away,” Smalls said.

A sealed, secret order allowed Price an early release from a prison in New Mexico.

The Supreme Court overturned that ruling on Wednesday. However, Lott said the 43 days Price spent free is making it harder to find his exact location.

“Since last week when all this came to light, I think he realized probably what could happen,” Lott said. “So, we can only imagine what his plan could’ve been since last week when he started seeing some handwriting on the wall.”

Lott would not say exactly what law enforcement is doing to capture Price or where Price could be, but he said no rock is being left unturned.

“So, we’re a little behind and we need to catch up, but we’ll catch up a lot faster if someone gives us that tip,” Lott said.

Lott said the $5,000 reward is in addition to what Crime Stoppers will offer for any information leading to his arrest. The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-888-CRIMESC.

WIS also spoke with the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who prosecuted the case back in 2003. He says he wasn’t surprised to hear Price was on the run.

“He’s a very dangerous individual. He’s got a lot of connections with his Bloods gang that he runs,” said Pascoe.

“That’s why he was in New Mexico, not because he had a target on his back but because of his leadership with the Bloods,” Pascoe added. “He was known as the Godfather of the Bloods.”

Hear the full interview with First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe below:

WIS' Ashley Jones interviewed First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe about the Jeriod Price case

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

