Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed.(Paramount Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
The Spring Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta.
Spring Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Local nonprofits team up to find solutions for the community
Local nonprofits team up to find solutions for the community