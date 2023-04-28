Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More local businesses are settling in Evans, and on the other side of town, big box stores are packing up and moving out.

Columbia County is growing. After months of construction and empty storefronts, more is coming to the area.

“It was very different,” said Amber Purkapile, Nailed It DIY Studio, manager.

Nailed It came into the Evans Towne Center, and since they’ve moved in, the area wasn’t what they signed up for.

“Having neighbors and they have like, you know, their clients and stuff like that and then now leaving, and then we were kind of dead out here for a little bit,” she said.

Now the Evans Towne Center is shifting. Another shopping center called the Evans Society Center is up with Goat Kick Coffee and Mirin Asian Fusion opening soon.

The apartments called the Premier says leasing will start this summer, and says shopping and dining will be included.

The first announcement for another business on the strip was announced. Rooted Coffeehouse and Alumni Cookie Dough are set to open in the middle of June.

“We love to be in the middle of the community which is popping behind us. Other businesses. A space where the community comes and hangs out. I just think that this is really the community we serve is right here. We’re in the middle of it. We’re excited to be here,” said Heather Needles, owner of Rooted Coffeehouse.

The empty storefronts do not scare them.

“A lot of them might be empty now but they’re there’s plans in place that we’re excited about. And this is a growing area. So even if it’s not right, this decade, it will be growing,” she said.

The CSRA has been developing. Look at Riverwatch Parkway bringing in Olive Garden, Dave & Buster’s, and construction is moving quickly.

Although these are some of the things coming to the area, the Robert C Daniel shopping center is losing Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby.

