Driver arrested in McDuffie County crash that killed 1 person

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash just east of Thomson in McDuffie County.

The driver was arrested Tuesday, but the crash occurred Aug. 21.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a GMC Envoy was traveling south on Pinedale Drive while a Cadillac Escalade was traveling west on Georgia Highway 223. Meanwhile, a Dodge Durango was traveling east on Highway 223.

The Envoy failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and entered the westbound lane, and the Escalade crossed the center line, according to troopers. The front of the Escalade struck the driver’s side of the Durango, troopers reported.

After impact, the Escalade spun and the Durango left the roadway, while the Envoy left the scene, a according to troopers.

An occupant of the Durango died, according to troopers.

Excessive speed was determined to be a contributing factor, according to troopers, and De Cobian Kendricks was charged with speeding (89 mph in a 55 mph zone), failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, and first-degree homicide by vehicle.

It’s unclear which vehicle Kendricks was driving.

