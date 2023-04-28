Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Driver arrested in McDuffie County crash that killed 1 person

Georgia State Patrol
Georgia State Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash just east of Thomson in McDuffie County.

The driver was arrested Tuesday, but the crash occurred Aug. 21.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a GMC Envoy was traveling south on Pinedale Drive while a Cadillac Escalade was traveling west on Georgia Highway 223. Meanwhile, a Dodge Durango was traveling east on Highway 223. 

MORE | 3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

The Envoy failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and entered the westbound lane, and the Escalade crossed the center line, according to troopers. The front of the Escalade struck the driver’s side of the Durango, troopers reported. 

After impact, the Escalade spun and the Durango left the roadway, while the Envoy left the scene, a according to troopers.

An occupant of the Durango died, according to troopers.

Excessive speed was determined to be a contributing factor, according to troopers, and De Cobian Kendricks was charged with speeding (89 mph in a 55 mph zone), failure to maintain lane, seat belt violation, and first-degree homicide by vehicle. 

It’s unclear which vehicle Kendricks was driving.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

Evans Towne Center starts to slowly rise through the ashes
FILE - This June 16, 2016 file photo made with a fisheye lens shows bottles of alcohol.
Plans fall flat for Sunday alcohol sales in South Carolina
The Spring Greek Festival is back in downtown Augusta.
Spring Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta
Jim Wages, father of cannabis oil patient Sydney Wages, speaks before the ribbon cutting for...
First medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
Local nonprofits team up to find solutions for the community
Local nonprofits team up to find solutions for the community