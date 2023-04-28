Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies search for non-verbal man in Richmond County

Marquez Spear, 31.
Marquez Spear, 31.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing non-verbal man.

Marquez Spear, 31, was last seen at 7:42 p.m. on Thursday, leaving 2415 Antebellum Drive on foot in an unknown direction.

According to authorities, Spear is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Augusta University” on the front, blue/black plaid pajamas, and black/white shoes. As shown in the photo below.

Officials say Spear is non-verbal autistic.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with "Augusta University" on the front, blue/black plaid pajamas, and black/white shoes.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Augusta University” on the front, blue/black plaid pajamas, and black/white shoes(WRDW)

If anyone has any information on Spear, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or (706) 821-1080.

