Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Deputies blame driver of truck that was hit by train

A train slammed into a big rig Thursday afternoon in front of the Club Car plant.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a train slammed into a truck stopped on railroad tracks at the Club Car plant, deputies say the driver of the big-rig is to blame.

A report was released Friday by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, shedding light on the crash that happened around 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 4125 Washington Road.

MORE | 3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

The scene was clear Friday, but it was a mess the day before after the tanker train hit the front of the truck and spun it counterclockwise.

Miraculously, no one was hurt.

The driver jumped out of the truck a moment before the crash and had to run to run to get to a safe distance.

Watch as a tanker train hits a truck after the crossing arm came down on the vehicle in Evans, Ga.

Deputies’ report on the incident blamed the truck driver, Abas Ahmed Farah, of Kansas City, Mo., for the accident that damaged the 2013 Frei Cascadia truck owned by Prime Ontime Inc.

The truck had stopped on the railroad crossing facing south on a private drive at the plant, according to deputies.

Meanwhile, CSX train 559 was speeding eastward on the tracks, carrying tanker cars.

MORE | A look at how businesses are handling the Horizon South Parkway expansion

Deputies said while the truck was on the tracks, the crossing arm came down between the cab and the trailer.

As the train neared, video shows Farah jumping out of the truck just before the locomotive struck the front of the semi.

Farah had stopped on the tracks while the warning signals and crossing arms were active, according to deputies.

They concluded Farah was at fault for the crash, which broke a water line and spilled oil and fuel from the truck, bringing cleanup crews from the county and an environmental team from CSX to the site.

Columbia County spokeswoman Cassidy Harris said the county supports as much as is needed in emergency operations. When determining what resources are initially needed, dispatchers make the decision. Every situation is different, Harris said.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s not involved in the investigation.

The accident probably could have been much worse, considering that a spark could have been thrown off by the train as it tried to come to a stop.

That spark could have created a fireball just from what was spilled by the truck.

It’s unclear what was in train’s tanker cars, but signs on them marked the contents as corrosive and flammable.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Crash
At the scene of crash that killed 3-year-old girl
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Burn ban
Burn ban takes effect Monday in Richmond, Columbia counties
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Eagles draft Georgia’s Carter, who had role in fatal crash