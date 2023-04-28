Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Iso. late day storms today. Low severe risk. Dry Saturday before more heavy rain possible Sunday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will move through the region today and bring the chance for isolated showers and storms late in the day. There is a low severe weather risk, mainly for strong winds and hail. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

We look to dry out Saturday behind the Friday front. Highs will be warmer in the mid-80s Saturday. Another area of low pressure and cold front will move through Sunday and bring the chance for widespread showers and storms. Another round of heavy rain will be possible Sunday as storms move through. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible, isolated areas could see more. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

