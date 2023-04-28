Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Can’t rule out an isolated pop-up shower tonight but most of the region will remain dry. Temperatures will cool out of the upper 70s and into the mid-60s by 9 pm. If you’re going out to the Green Jackets game tonight or going to be spending some time outdoors you should be in great shape!

We’ll stay dry through a good majority of your Saturday now that the cold front has pushed past our region. Saturday will start off with mostly sunny skies, and we’ll warm up into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Clouds will start to move in by the early evening before another system moves in later tomorrow night. Another wave of showers looks possible after 8 pm Saturday with on-and-off showers and storms through Sunday morning. There is a low severe risk with those storms moving through during the overnight period, the greatest threats look to come in the form of gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and minor flooding.

Isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon but it looks like the bulk of the rainfall will occur Sunday morning. Rain totals between 1-2″ will be possible, isolated areas could see more. Highs Sunday will be cooler in the mid-70s. It will be getting breezy Sunday with sustained winds between 12-18 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

Back to dry sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures early next week. Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday next week. It will stay breezy Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with sustained winds between 10-20 mph and higher gusts.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.