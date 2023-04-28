Burn ban takes effect Monday in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An outdoor burn ban will begin Monday in Richmond and Columbia counties, along with 52 others in Georgia.

It happens every year on May 1 to avoid air quality problems.

The burn ban will be in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30, 2023, for the following Georgia counties: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land-clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels.

Residents in counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning.

For more information, burn permits, and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.