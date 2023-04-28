Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Burn ban takes effect Monday in Richmond, Columbia counties

Burn ban
Burn ban(Live 5/File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An outdoor burn ban will begin Monday in Richmond and Columbia counties, along with 52 others in Georgia.

It happens every year on May 1 to avoid air quality problems.

The burn ban will be in effect from May 1 through Sept. 30, 2023, for the following Georgia counties: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.

MORE | 60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area

The Georgia Forestry Commission says affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land-clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels.

Residents in counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning.

For more information, burn permits, and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Car accident generic
Serious crash causes road closure near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Eagles draft Georgia’s Carter, who had role in fatal crash
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House