Authorities arrest suspect in Aiken County fatal shooting

A 24-year-old man from DeKalb County was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a ditch, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last month that left a DeKalb County, Ga., man dead in a ditch.

Jarvon Stapleton, 24, of Stonecrest, Ga., had been shot multiple times when he was found March 14 along Kitchings Road near Old Barnwell Road just west of Williston.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that suspect Barry Junior Bellinger, 37, of Lithonia, Ga., had been arrested.

Bellinger, aka Alameen Mumin, was arrested Friday morning at an apartment complex on Athena Lane in Lithonia by the DeKalb County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service, according to authorities.

Bellinger was taken to DeKalb County jail and booked on unrelated charges, according to authorities.

Bellinger is wanted in Aiken County on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and carjacking.

Bellinger will be held in DeKalb County pending the legal process for his current charges. He is expected to be extradited to Aiken County after that process is complete.

“We express our deepest gratitude and are truly thankful to all the law enforcement officers and community members that help bring this man to justice,” Stapleton’s family said in a statement.

The Williston Police Department, Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Aiken County Coroner’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and various community members assisted with the investigation, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

