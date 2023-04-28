Augusta University highlights bill for students with disabilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders at the Augusta University Office of Testing and Disability Services say 20 percent of college students are people with disabilities.

They’re highlighting the history of a bill that changed education for those individuals.

Friday marked the 50th anniversary of a sit-in that led to the passage of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

It’s the act that requires state and federal property to be accessible for all people so everyone has equal opportunities. The display also serves as a way to show students with disabilities the technology and services available to them at Augusta University.

Leaders say displays like this are important to show what resources are available.

“They see our presence. They see that we are here to support them. They see some of the technology and things we offer them. They can also look back and see the legislation that was passed and see this bill has a history and is what has brought us to this point so they can come to Augusta University and have equal opportunities,” said Rebecca Berger, director of testing and disability services.

