Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

Augusta University highlights bill for students with disabilities

They’re highlighting the history of a bill that changed education for those individuals.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders at the Augusta University Office of Testing and Disability Services say 20 percent of college students are people with disabilities.

They’re highlighting the history of a bill that changed education for those individuals.

Friday marked the 50th anniversary of a sit-in that led to the passage of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.

It’s the act that requires state and federal property to be accessible for all people so everyone has equal opportunities. The display also serves as a way to show students with disabilities the technology and services available to them at Augusta University.

MORE | New playground at SRP Park to engage families, kids

Leaders say displays like this are important to show what resources are available.

“They see our presence. They see that we are here to support them. They see some of the technology and things we offer them. They can also look back and see the legislation that was passed and see this bill has a history and is what has brought us to this point so they can come to Augusta University and have equal opportunities,” said Rebecca Berger, director of testing and disability services.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Fatal crash at Columbia Road and Stowe Drive.
3-year-old girl killed in car crash near Woodlawn Baptist Church

Latest News

Section 504
Augusta University highlights bill for students with disabilities
Dog mauling
Watch full sentencing hearing in baby's dog-mauling death
Barry Junior Bellinger
Authorities arrest suspect in Aiken County fatal shooting
Signing ceremony held for future educators in McDuffie County
Stealing mail is a prime example of a ‘crime of opportunity’ and can be committed in just a few...
What the Tech: How to avoid tax refund mailbox thefts