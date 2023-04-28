AU, Columbia County school district launching dual enrollment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University and the Columbia County School District are launching a new dual-enrollment agreement.

It will allow high school students the opportunity to earn credits from AU.

The partnership will bring Augusta University faculty to Columbia County high schools to offer students access to college courses within their own schools.

Students in all high schools in the district can now apply and register for fall 2023 dual-enrollment courses.

The new dual enrollment initiative aims to help students conveniently earn college credits while also saving money and gaining a head start on their careers.

AU and the district plan a ceremony Wednesday afternoon marking the launch of the agreement.

