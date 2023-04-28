Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

An exclusive look inside a Georgia medical marijuana dispensary

The first two Georgia dispensaries are set to open Friday.
The Trulieve Medical Marijuana Dispensary opens at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
By Joshua Skinner and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For medical cannabis patients and their families, Friday marks a milestone in Georgia.

For the first time, a form of medical marijuana officially will be available for purchase at two dispensaries, including one in Marietta on Cobb Parkway.

Just two days ago, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission gave final approval for two companies, Trulieve and Botanical Sciences, to open dispensaries. Trulieve was already poised to open and quickly passed its final inspection.

Trulieve’s Chief Sales Officer Tim Morey gave Atlanta News First an exclusive look Thursday inside the company’s dispensary on Cobb Parkway in Marietta.

“Regulation is probably one of the biggest challenges of the cannabis industry,” said Morey.

Registered patients -- some who’ve been legally allowed to possess cannabis oil in Georgia for years -- can finally purchase it legally the state to treat conditions like seizures, Parkinson’s, and terminal cancers.

“There are 26,000 cannabis patients in the state of Georgia,” he said, “and it’s been a long eight years coming.”

The Marietta shop and its counterpart in Macon, which also opens Friday, feature multiple layers of security. Customers must have a registry card and a photo ID to enter.

Once patients make it inside, they find themselves in the dispensary showroom.

“Once they come, we’ll have them walk around and get educated with some of our dispensary associates that will educate them on any of the products that we carry,” Morey said.

Products include extracts, capsules, and lotions, all THC-based, in a showroom looks like a modern tech store, with ample space and clean features. The layout and setup are all meticulously planned and heavily regulated. Products can contain no more than 5 percent THC, the compound that produces a high.

In the end, patients or caregivers choose the product and pay, just like they would at any other business.

“It’s very similar to a lot of retail processes,” Morey said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

Car accident generic
Serious crash causes road closure near Woodlawn Baptist Church
Burn ban
Burn ban takes effect Monday in Richmond, Columbia counties
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the...
Eagles draft Georgia’s Carter, who had role in fatal crash
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House