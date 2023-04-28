Submit Photos/Videos
Accountability Court helps deter repeat offenders in Richmond County

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drunk driving can change so many lives in an instant.

Richmond County hopes to keep repeat offenders from doing something dangerous again. They’ve started Accountability Court. It’s not available everywhere in Georgia, but it’s made a difference here.

We sat in a session to learn what all goes in the program.

“I feel like I would either be dead or in jail if I hadn’t got into this program for sure,” said Rebecca Baldowski, Accountability Court graduate.

Baldowski participated in Accountability Court for five years and spent 18 months at Promises of Hope in Dudley. Expense-free thanks to this program. Judges have a primary mission in mind.

Judge Ashanti Pounds is a state court judge in Richmond County.

She said, “Our mission with Accountability Court is to focus on reducing recidivism for repeat offenders, additionally to provide court supervision, drug and alcohol treatment, and to help people learn to become accountable for their actions.”

The program aims to get participants help with court supervision, random drug screens, counseling, and treatment through inpatient and outpatient care.

Pounds knows that DUIs could be a sign of an underlying issue.

“What people have to understand is that there are people who are charged with DUI that have the underlying issue of substance abuse whether that’s alcohol or drugs,” she said.

James Monroe is a veteran and graduate of the Veteran’s Court Drug & Alcohol Program after four years, can attest to the negative impact of substance abuse.

“I had to do something,” he said. “I realized that what I was doing was not only hurting myself but hurting my children as well.’

They say the program has a repeat offender rate of less than 10% since the start of the program started in 2012.

Baldowski said: “Looking back, it was literally the best blessing that could have ever happened to me was this program.”

This program is a combined effort with the district attorney’s office, the VA, and the sheriff’s office. they hope this helps treat the larger issue of substance abuse rather than just punishing someone for a crime.

