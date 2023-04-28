60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ground has been broken for a new project between south Augusta and Blythe.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted on Facebook to share the ground-breaking ceremony Thursday.

The project will be called Premier Estates.

It’s the first gated community there with a $20 million investment on 60 acres of land. It’ll also have a pickleball court.

We’re reaching out to the mayor’s office to learn more about what this means for the community.

