Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Seminar Registration

60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area

Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south...
Mayor Garnett Johnson attends the ground-breaking for Premier Estates between Blythe and south Augusta.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ground has been broken for a new project between south Augusta and Blythe.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted on Facebook to share the ground-breaking ceremony Thursday.

The project will be called Premier Estates.

It’s the first gated community there with a $20 million investment on 60 acres of land. It’ll also have a pickleball court.

We’re reaching out to the mayor’s office to learn more about what this means for the community.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Drive
Name released for car passenger killed in Augusta shooting
Prescilla Johnson
Driver sentenced in Columbia County crash that killed mom of 5
Train slams into 18-wheeler near Club Car plant.
WATCH: Train slams into big rig near Club Car plant
Salutatorian's family speaks
‘Roller coaster of emotions’: Salutatorian controversy concludes
Migdelia Guadalupe appears by video at her sentencing hearing April 27, 2023.
Great-grandma sentenced for dog-mauling death of baby in Martinez

Latest News

South Carolina State House
1,500 high school seniors expected to rally at S.C. State House
Augusta University
AU, Columbia County school district launching dual enrollment
Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken police
Vehicle and house struck by gunfire in Aiken; no one hurt
There's plenty to eat at the Augusta Spring Greek Festival.
Spring Greek Festival returns to downtown Augusta