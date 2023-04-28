60-acre housing development coming to south Augusta area
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ground has been broken for a new project between south Augusta and Blythe.
Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson posted on Facebook to share the ground-breaking ceremony Thursday.
The project will be called Premier Estates.
It’s the first gated community there with a $20 million investment on 60 acres of land. It’ll also have a pickleball court.
We’re reaching out to the mayor’s office to learn more about what this means for the community.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.