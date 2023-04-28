Submit Photos/Videos
18-wheeler rolls over along Highway 88 in Keysville

An 18-wheeler rolled over on April 28, 2023, on Highway 88 in Keysville.
An 18-wheeler rolled over on April 28, 2023, on Highway 88 in Keysville.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler rolled over Friday afternoon on Georgia Highway 88 in Keysville.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The truck was hauling 6,500 gallons of gas when it rolled over sometime before 5:20 p.m. near the post office, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a small leak into a field where the truck came to rest, and the appropriate agencies were notified, according to deputies.

The wrecker and cleanup team were en route to the scene.

