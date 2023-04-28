18-wheeler rolls over along Highway 88 in Keysville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler rolled over Friday afternoon on Georgia Highway 88 in Keysville.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The truck was hauling 6,500 gallons of gas when it rolled over sometime before 5:20 p.m. near the post office, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
There was a small leak into a field where the truck came to rest, and the appropriate agencies were notified, according to deputies.
The wrecker and cleanup team were en route to the scene.
