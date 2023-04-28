18-wheeler rolls over along Highway 88 in Keysville

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler rolled over Friday afternoon on Georgia Highway 88 in Keysville.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

The truck was hauling 6,500 gallons of gas when it rolled over sometime before 5:20 p.m. near the post office, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

There was a small leak into a field where the truck came to rest, and the appropriate agencies were notified, according to deputies.

The wrecker and cleanup team were en route to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.