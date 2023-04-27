Submit Photos/Videos
What awaits us in the presidential race? AU expert weighs in

It's only April 2023, but things are already starting to heat up for the 2024 presidential race.
By Nick Proto
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election 2024 is still 18 months away, but with several candidates already declaring and more expected soon, the next election cycle is well underway.

President Joe Biden announced this week his official reelection bid by releasing a video which also included Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden defeated former President Donald Trump who announced his 2024 campaign back in November, almost two years before voters will go to the polls in the general election.

South Carolina appears to already be playing an important role in the race. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is in the race on the Republican side. And current South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott recently announced his 2024 presidential exploratory committee.

Augusta University political science professor Dr. Gregg Murray shared his thoughts on the race with our Nick Proto.

Watch the discussion above.

